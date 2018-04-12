Hemingby news

Breadmaking and quilting

Breadmakers - The breadmakers will hold their monthly session in the village hall on Monday, April 16

Anyone interested is invited to join them at 9am, when the charge is £2.

A different recipe is used every time - and sampled at the end of the session.

Contact Di Stephenson on 01507 578695 for more details.

Linus quilting - The next meeting will be held at Palavas, by invitation of Di Stephenson, on Thursday, April 19, from 12.30pm to 4pm - a change to the usual time.

Anyone interested is invited to go along and help hand sew squares in the Isle of Man roof pattern, which will then be made into quilts.

Contact Di on 01507 578695 to find out more about what is involved.