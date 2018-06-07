Helping Lions funds grow

Once again the weather was blooming lovely for Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club’s Annual Plant Bring and Buy.

There was plenty to choose from thanks to donations from local gardeners; everything in the garden was coming up rosy and the tables were soon cleared of the plants.

For the not so green-fingered, there was a tombola, raffle, and nail game, while the cake stall and refreshments kept hunger at bay.

A good morning was had by all and the generous patrons helped raise just over £400 for Lions charities.