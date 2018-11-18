Help the bells ring out for church festival

The challenge to create another spectacular seasonal centrepiece for Horncastle Parish Church’s Christmas Tree Festival has started with a vengeance.

As in previous years, the community is asked to get involved and this year’s theme is certain to appeal to all ages.

Following the initial request in The Horncastle News last month, about 800 bells have been distributed to participating shops and outlets around the town.

Now, Linda Patrick, organiser of The Christmas Tree Festival, is asking for as many residents in the area as possible to pop into one of these shops, pick up a template, take it home and decorate it.

Linda said: “You do not have to be really artistic to take part - the bell can be decorated as simply or as elaborately as you wish.

“The key is for us to get as many bells back, in order for St Mary’s to ring out those bells in a few weeks time.”

All the shops taking part in distributing the bells are displaying a poster in their windows, so it is easy to find out where to get them.

Linda added: “ Time is running out though; all we ask is you return them to the shops by November 19.”

Alternatively, people are being asked to make their own template and create a bell of their own design - but it must be at church by the date above.

Linda said: “The theme for the festival this year is Christmas Carols.

“St Mary’s has chosen ‘Ding Dong Merrily on High’ and we will soon be attaching the hundreds of little bells to the rafters of the church, so if any people have a spare afternoon to help us in this task please let us know.

“Just pop into the church office, call us on 01507 525600 or email stmaryshorncastle@btinternet.com”

The Festival will take place on December 8 and 9.