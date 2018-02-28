Heavy snow in Belchford halts motorists

This was the scene on Main Road through Belchforfd this morning (Wednesday).

There were reports that Belchford was among a number of remote Wolds villages cut off by the snow.

Treacherous conditions ground Belchford residents to a halt. Picture: John Fieldhouse. EMN-180228-110634001

Problems started yesterday tea-time when the main access road to the village from the A157 was impassable due to ice and snow.

Conditions deteriorated overnight and many commuters took advice from police and motoring organisations on board and stayed at home.

One resident said: “Normally, the main road through the village is gritted but there’s too much snow and we haven’t seen any gritter lorries or a snow plough.

“The council are probably concentrating on A roads which is understandable.”

Many village schools are shut and conditions are not expected to improve during the rest of the day with more snow forecast.

Temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing tonight, adding to hazards for drivers.