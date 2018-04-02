Heavy rain causes flooding in Goulceby

Heavy and persistent rainfall on already water-logged ground has seen parts of Goulceby flooded today (Monday).

The floods added to problems for residents as major bridge works had already shutting off the main road through the village, restricting access.

Heavy rainfall has caused Goulceby to flood today, (Monday).

These pictures show the village ford with water levels rising to more than 4ft at their height - flooding onto the road and into nearby fields.

Also floods at the edge of the major bridge works, temporarily cut off the village pub and several houses.