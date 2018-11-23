Healthy option for Saturdays as new event hits Rasen

A new regular event in Market Rasen is promoting healthy living and boosting local businesses.

The Parkrun phenomenon arrived in Rasen earlier this month and has already proved to be a big hit.

The free event sees 5k timed runs taking place across the nation at 9am every Saturday. However, Market Rasen is the first to have one on a Jockey Club site.

Mike Wells, co-event director for the Market Rasen Parkrun, said: “We have had a great start to the Rasen Parkrun and numbers are growing every week.

“We had 72 new parkrunners over the first two weeks and people of all ages taking part.”

One of the new parkrunners is Rasen resident Mike Eckersley who says it will now be part of his weekly routine.

He said: “It is an excellent concept and great for the town.

“I will do it regularly now we have one here.

“I have signed up for next year’s Manchester marathon, so I can use it for my training.”

However, you don’t have to be a runner to take part in the Parkrun events.

Co-event director Moira Westley said: “The great thing about Parkrun is it is all inclusive.

“If you want to run that’s fine but if you want to walk the course that is fine too.

“The great thing is nobody is ever last as there is always a back marker.”

As Parkrun is open to all ages, it is something families can do together and Rasen resident Richard Hallsworth says that is part of Parkrun’s appeal.

He said: “It is a brilliant event.

“I have done a few Parkruns before but to have one on the doorstep is fantastic.

“My daughter took part in her first Parkrun today - it is great there is something we can do as a family.”

And, it is the young people that event organisers are keen to get involved.

Children from the age of four can take part and on average, there have been more than ten under 10s at Market Rasen.

Mike Wells said: “If we get them involved when they are young, they will have that mindset and keep going.

“The best thing of all with Parkrun is that it is free so everyone can take part.”

It isn’t just about taking part in the run itself. It is also about building community so a big part of the Saturday morning event is to meet up afterwards - and for the Market Rasen parkrunners that is in ‘Jossals’.

The town economy is being boosted in other ways too.

Parkrun visitors have a mission to take part in a variety of events, so accommodation providers could get a boost.

Market Rasen Parkrun takes place at the racecourse every Saturday at 9am.

You don’t have to register, but if you do, you will be able to get a time and organisers will also have participants details in case of emergency.

Moira Westley added: “We are really pleased how Parkrun has taken off but we couldn’t have done it without our supporters.

“We gave businesses the chance to invest and they didn’t let us down.

“So thank you to Brian Plant, PK Construction, Smiffy’s, Market Rasen Round Table, Duckworth Land Rover and Nicholsons Accountants.”

For more on Parkrun, visit www.parkrun.org.uk