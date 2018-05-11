Healthy menus are rolled out at care homes in Horncastle and Coningsby

A new range of healthy, tasty and nutritious food is on the menu at Tanglewood Care Homes in Horncastle and Coningsby.

The award-winning care group has teamed up with ‘apetito’, the leading food producer for the health and social care sector, and is rolling out the new menus.

Based in Wiltshire, apetito supplies meals to hospitals, care homes and community meal services across the UK and in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Canada.

Tracy Ann Shelbourn, founder and director of Tanglewood Care Homes, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with apetito to provide nutritious and delicious meals.

“We strive to provide the best possible experience and apetito’s philosophy and high standards certainly enable us to do that when it comes to providing high-quality meals.”

The company held a taster session at Toray Pines care home in Coningsby, where residents could choose from a wide range of meals.

One resident, Nancy, said: “I’ve lived here for three years and the food is always excellent. I really enjoy it.

“Today I’ve had cottage pie so I’ve got no complaints!”

Another resident, Barbara, said: “The food here is beautiful and it tastes lovely - I’ve had a bit of everything!”

