Woodhall Spa and Horncastle care homes could win prestigious award

Care homes in Horncastle and Woodhall Spa are in contention for a prestigious county wide award.

The Tanglewood Care home in Louth Road, Horncastle and Eastwood Lodge in Woodhall are among the finalists in the Lincolnshire Care Awards.

Now in its second year, the awards is celebrating outstanding care workers, teams and organisations in a ceremony organised by Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA).

The final is taking place at The County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln on Thursda, February 22.

The awards are bigger and better after a huge increase in nominations. There is also a brand-new award recognising the contribution of support staff.

They will be presented in nine categories, each sponsored by a business or organisation.

Melanie Weatherley, Chair of Lincolnshire Care Association, says: “The amazing work carers do isn’t celebrated enough so it’s an honour to host this event and recognise the great contribution of those from the care sector in Lincolnshire.

“I meet brilliant care workers, nurses and leaders every day and they deserve their work and achievements to be celebrated in such a way.

“The work they do in the county is so important and they are valued hugely by the people they care for, their colleagues and all of us who benefit from high quality care.”

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell, executive member for Adult Care at the County Council, says: “I’m looking forward to meeting the finalists on the night. It’s great that the awards will recognise the fantastic care workers that go above and beyond every day to give the best care to people.”