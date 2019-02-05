Sporting diploma on offer - in Horncastle!

A pioneering Horncastle company has launched an exciting project for teenagers to carve out a career in the sport and leisure industry - and they won’t have to set foot outside the town to complete it.

JB Sport Coaching is finalising plans for a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport, starting this September.

The course, based at the town’s football club, means students won’t have to battle with a 50-mile return commute to Lincoln or Boston to study - and will save hundreds of pounds in travel costs in the process.

JB Sport was launched 10 years ago by current directors Steve Brown and Ollie Johnson.

The company has grown in stature and now employs more than 20 staff, delivering PE and other activities to 60-plus schools across Lincolnshire.

An open evening for prospective students and parents interested in the BTEC course will be held at the football club on Friday, February 8 (6-8pm).

Mr Brown said: “The BTEC is something we’ve been developing for a long time.

“It’s something long overdue in this area.

“We both went to college in Lincoln so we know what it’s like waiting for a bus at seven in the morning and then not getting home until seven in the evening.

“The cost of getting to college is going up again (this year) so that is another huge factor.

“We’re really excited. It’s what this town needs and we believe it is a really positive development.”

The course lasts for two years and features ongoing assessment - rather than exams.

Classroom sessions will be held at the football club, while outdoor sessions will be held at a number of sporting facilities in the town.

There are plans to establish links with secondary schools . Talks are ongoing.

Mr Johnson said: “I went to Gartree School and it would have been great if there had been something like this available back then.

“A lot of school leavers are interested in careers in sport and leisure, but are put off by all the travelling - and the cost.

“Now, we’re offering something right on the doorstep.

“It’s a fully recognised course and will be delivered by our fully qualified staff.

“It could lead to all kinds of opportunities and there has already been a lot of interest.”

The course offers 180 UCAS points, the equivalent of three A Levels.

It will feature:

• High quality teaching and learning

• Weekly work experience with JB staff

• High quality coaching and leadership skills across a variety of sports

• Two additional industry specific qualifications - NGB level 1 coaching and NPLQ.

Successful students will have the chance to go on to university or full time employment within the sport and leisure industry.

In addition, JB plan to offer an apprenticeship to one student from each cohort.

• To register - or for further details of the open evening and the diploma - email info@jbsportcoaching.co.uk or visit www.jbsportcoaching.co.uk