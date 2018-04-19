Special screening of inspiring documentary at Horncastle school

A special screening Embrace ‘One Woman’s journey to inspire everyBODY’ will take place at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, next Tuesday, April 24.

‘Embrace’ is a life changing social impact documentary that explores the serious issue of body image.

It follows Body Image Activist, Taryn Brumfitt’s crusade as she explores the global issue of body loathing, inspiring us to change the way we feel about ourselves and think about our bodies.

Doors for the screening open at 6.30pm, and the film is due to start at 7.30pm.

Tickets available for £5 from School office or Parent Pay .