New physiotherapy and personal training practice opens in village

A newly-extended physiotherapy practice in Billinghay has been officially opened.

Willow House Physiotherapy and Personal Training, in Tattershall Road, was to be opened by former Horncastle MP and Father of the House of Commons, Sir Peter Tapsell but he had to cancel at the last minute.

It was set up by husband and wife team, Richard and Mary Simpson in 2013 after Richard left the RAF.

The couple have recently added an enlarged gymnasium for personal training, an extra clinic room, and enhanced reception.

Their qualified team offer a range of treatments, including massage, clinical pilates, accupuncture and neurological physio - to help those with nerve damage.

Pictured, from left to right, are owners Mary Simpson and Richard Simpson, sports massage therapist Becky Marshall, neuro physio Linda Johnston, and practice administrator Elizabeth Webster.