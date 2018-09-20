Lincolnshire sexual health service joins national campaign to highlight ‘consent’ around safe sex

The NHS service which supports good sexual health in Lincolnshire will be promoting and raising awareness of safe sex in support of this year’s Sexual Health Week from September 24-30.

Staff from Lincolnshire Sexual Health (LiSH) will be supporting a call by charity The Family Planning Association (FPA), who have themed this year’s campaign on promoting more open and frank discussions about consent and sexual health.

The team will be hosting information stands at colleges across the county throughout the week, as well as promoting Sexual Health Week within various sexual health clinics.

It will be in Boston GU Medicine Department, Boston Health Clinic, Lincoln Lane, PE21 8RU on September 24,26 and 28.

Sleaford Riversdale Health Clinic, 21 Westgate, NG34 7PY on September 24 and 25.

Skegness GU Medicine Department, Skegness Hospital, Dorothy Avenue, PE25 2BS on September 24 and 27.

Louth County Hospital, High Holme Road, Louth. LN11 0EU on September 25 and 26.

LiSH’s bespoke mobile unit will also visit the University of Lincoln on September 26 and 27 and Lincoln Pride event on September 30.

Heidi Shooter, advanced sexual health practitioner for LiSH, said: “We are looking forward to getting out into the community, talking to the public, offering advice and screening and answering any questions they may have on the subject of safe sex and how it relates to consent.”

LiSH, which is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, provides confidential and non-judgemental advice, testing and treatment for all aspects of sexual health, including contraception.

The central booking line (01522 309309) can be used to book appointments at any of Lincolnshire’s sexual health clinics, from 8am-7.30pm Monday to Thursday, or 8am-4.30pm on Fridays.

To access the online booking system and for further information about the service, including chlamydia screening, safer sex and the C-Card scheme, visit www.lincolnshiresexualhealth.nhs.uk.

You can also follow the dedicated sexual health social media pages on Twitter and Facebook @LCHSSexHealth