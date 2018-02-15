Horncastle carer nominated for prestigious award

A Horncastle care home worker is in line for a prestigious award.

Moira Tasker, who works at Tanglewood Care Home in Horncastle, has been nominated in the 'Residential' category of the Lincolnshire Care Awards.

The Lincolnshire Care Awards celebrate outstanding care workers, teams and organisations. The event is staged by the Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA) and will take place at the County Assembly Rooms in Lincoln at 7pm on Thursday 22nd February.

Tracy Ann Shelbourn, founder and Director of Tanglewood Care Homes, said: “We are delighted to be part of the LinCA Care Awards again this year, a special occasion for every care community in Lincolnshire to join hands in celebrating our ‘care heroes’ – dedicated nurses, carers and support teams that make a difference in the lives of the people we care for.”

Melanie Weatherley, Chair of the Lincolnshire Care Association, said: “The amazing work carers do isn’t celebrated enough so it’s an honour to host this event and recognise the great contribution of those from the care sector in Lincolnshire.

“I meet brilliant care workers, nurses and leaders every day and they deserve their work and achievements to be celebrated in such a way. The work they do in the county is so important and they are so valued by the people they care for, their colleagues and all of us who benefit from high quality care.”