Have your say on services at Louth hospital

Residents in the Horncastle area concerned about the future of services at Louth Hospital have been invited to take part in a survey.

Lincolnshire East CCG is reviewing the provision of inpatient services on Manby and Carlton Wards.

It is seeking the views of patients, carers and their families on options being considered about how inpatient services on these wards may be provided in the future.

The two wards currently support patients with a wide range of nursing care .

A review is taking place about the way services are delivered - and to explore alternative options for providing care.

It comes after campaigners raised fresh concerns about facilities at the hospital.

Following an identified fire safety risk assessment in June 2017, the number of available was reduced from a total of 50 on both wards to 16 plus six chairs.

There were assurances the beds would be restored after improvements had been carried out but it has emerged that will not be the case.

That has led campaigners to claim services at the hospital are being ‘downgraded’, despite denials from NHS bosses.

The hospital is well-used with people from the Horncastle area.

•For details about the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/Louthwards