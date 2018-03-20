Get to know your kidneys - advice from GP

Following the recent World Kidney Day, GP’s are reminding people to know to know their kidneys. Kidney damage and chronic Kidney disease is on the rise, with 600 million sufferers, predicted to be a globally recognised public health issue over the next decade.

It is thought that between 8 and 10% of the adult population have some form of kidney damage, and every year millions die prematurely of complications related to Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD).

To combat CKD, the GP led groups that fund local NHS services in South Lincolnshire, calling on people to reduce the risk factors of CKD and to understand the role and function of their kidneys.

Dr Stephen Baird, Chair of NHS Lincolnshire East CCG, said: “Our kidneys make urine, remove waste and extra fluid from blood; they control blood pressure, control your body’s chemical balance; help make essential red blood cells and keep bones healthy.

“If more of us knew more about the role of our kidneys we might think differently about how we treat them.”

“Kidneys are vital to our overall health and any damage caused can be irreparable.

“Eat a healthy diet, avoid drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, exercise regularly and avoid medicines that can damage the kidney.

“If you have diabetes or high blood pressure – it is particularly important to control those conditions.”

Early chronic kidney disease has no signs or symptoms.

It is mainly associated with ageing with the risk increasing as people get older.

Research has shown that around one in five men and one in four women between the ages of 65 and 74 has some degree of CKD.

The disease does not usually cause symptoms until it is at an advanced stage. The main symptoms are; swollen ankles, feet or hands (due to water retention), shortness of breath, nausea, blood and protein in the urine.

High blood pressure accounts for just over a quarter of all cases of kidney failure with diabetes thought to cause around a third of all cases and is the most common cause in developed countries.

People with concerns about the health of their kidneys should seek advice from their GP.

How to look after your kidneys:

• Monitor your Blood Pressure – High blood pressure accelerates kidney damage. To protect yourself from kidney disease you should also maintain a diet low in salt and saturated fats.

• Keep fit and active - This helps reduce your blood pressure and therefore reduces the risk of kidney disease.

• Don’t smoke - Smoking slows blood flow to the kidneys, decreasing their ability to function properly.

• Eat healthily and keep your weight in check - This can help prevent diabetes, heart disease and other conditions associated with kidney disease.

• Get your kidney function tested - If anyone in your family has suffered from kidney disease, you are diabetic or have high blood pressure or if you are of South Asian or African-Caribbean ethnic background.

• Keep well hydrated – This helps the kidneys clear sodium, urea and toxins from the body which can significantly lower the risk of developing chronic kidney disease. (Dialysis patients however may need to restrict their fluid intake.)