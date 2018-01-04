Empowering self-care with one single library of services

Lincolnshire County Council is developing a Library of Information and Services to provide online information and a searchable directory to support residents, service users, their families and carers.

The library of information and services will provide a range of options on how people can access care and support services.

Support will also be offered via telephone, email and a live chat facility, to enable those who may not be confident IT users, or who have limited IT access, to find the information they need.

The new library will cover regulated and non-regulated, community and voluntary services in Lincolnshire to help people understand how care and support services work locally.

Executive member for Adult Care and Community Wellbeing, Coun Patricia Bradwell, said: “Currently in Lincolnshire there are numerous sources of information and directories, but there is a lack of coordination and no single platform where this information is available, it is too confusing for people to access the services they need.

“Providing an online information resource which can be accessed in a variety of ways is a big step forward.

“It will help people self-care more easily and complement some already excellent neighbourhood projects.”

Clare Credland, a trained nurse and lead for one of the Neighbourhood Teams, said: “We have a variety of services that are working together to care for and offer support to Lincolnshire residents, but one of the challenges we have is that not everyone knows about the services, what they offer and how they can access them.

“The new library will help people by signposting them to services in an easy and accessible way, enabling them to make choices and take the first steps towards receiving the help and support they need to stay well.”

Lincolnshire County Council’s Information and Systems team and the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership are procuring the library of information and services with the vision of giving people greater choice and control over the care and support they receive.

In line with The Care Act 2014, the service must cover the needs of all its population, not just those who are in receipt of local authority funded care or support.