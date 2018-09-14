Big changes at Boston Pilgrim Hospital begin with staff recruitment day

A recruitment day has been organised to help bolster staffing and help the development of a Lincolnshire hospital.

Work has been ongoing this summer as part of the ambitious ‘Big Change’ project to help improve patient experience and speed up the flow of emergency patients through the A&E department at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Now, a number of new nursing and health care support worker roles have become available at the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) site as part of this work.

The £1.8m project aims to safeguard planned surgical activity and reduce cancelled operations, in spite of increasing local demand for A&E services.

This has involved the creation of a brand new integrated assessment centre (IAC), in addition to new medical and surgical floors in the hospital tower block,

The IAC will be a dedicated 24 hour, seven-days-a week assessment centre for both ambulatory and surgical assessment patients, in addition to a new 52 bed integrated medical unit (IMU) for a maximum stay of 72 hours on the 3rd floor and 54 bed integrated surgical unit (ISU) on the 5th floor.

A new orthopaedic trauma ward, part of a national ‘Get it Right First Time’ (GIRFT) programme will also be established on the 9th floor of the tower block as well as a refurbished and updated discharge lounge for patients.

ULHT’s Pilgrim Reconfiguration Project Director, Alistair Nelson said the big changes taking place at the hospital are unprecedented in its history.

“The hospital faces major challenges every single day, not least with the amount of patients we’re seeing coming through the front doors,” he said.

“This project is really exciting as it will allow patients to be seen, assessed and treated quicker than ever before and we have lots of opportunities for new staff who are looking for a fresh challenge and to take the next step in their NHS careers.”

Prospective nurses and support staff are invited to attend an ‘open day’ style recruitment event to learn about the project and apply for roles. Interviews and offers of employment are expected to be made on the day.

Head of nursing at Pilgrim hospital Tracey Wall added: “Pilgrim is a wonderful place to come and work and we have some really exciting roles and opportunities as part of the reconfiguration project.

“We’re looking to make Pilgrim a centre of excellence for patient care and also support staff to develop and progress their careers with the Trust.

“Come along and find out what we have to offer.”

The event takes place on Friday September 21, from 10am to 4pm in the postgraduate medical education centre at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, where recruitment for all the new areas will take place.

Candidates are asked to bring copies of their qualifications and ID documentation to the event in order to help speed up the application process.

For more information contact Alistair Nelson on 07824 624375.