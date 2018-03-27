Hay! Old Stables race in to win a top award

Husband and wife duo Andrew and Kate Giffen really are a winning combination - and they’ve proved it by receiving one of the county’s top food awards.

The couple - who own and run the Old Stables in Horncastle’s Market Place - saw off red-hot competition to win the prestigious Taste of Lincolnshire category in the county’s Tourism Excellence Awards.

Andrew and Kate admit they were delighted to make the final three and never expected to win.

However, they came out top and received their prize at a glittering ceremony in Lincoln last week.

The couple had already impressed judges to make that shortlist and then triumphed after coming out top in a public vote.

Andrew said: “We’re a small family owned business and we were up against some really big names so we never expected to do so well.

“Winning was an absolute bonus.”

The couple were quick to praise staff at the Old Stables - and everyone who voted for their business.

Andrew added: “I think we did so well because we are a business that is at the very heart of our community.

“We buy our fresh produce at the town market; we queue at the award winning bakers; we buy meat from Lincolnshire butchers.

“All our profits are plougherd back into the business . Winning this award is not just a boost for us but for Horncastle.

“There are a lot of independently owned businesses all doing their best for the town so it is great when anyone gets recognition like this.”

The Old Stables is a six-day-a-week venture and Andrew and Kate admit they could not have achieved their success without their ‘fantastic team.’

Kate said: “We’re very lucky to have such a fantastic staff who have played a big part in the success.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of our food - and the quality of our service.

“It is the most prestigious award we’ve won and it was a brilliant feeling when we were called on to the stage. When you consider some of the biggest names in tourism in Lincolnshire were represented - like Lincoln Castle - it shows the level of competition.”

We were up against some really strong entries so winning meas a lot. Thanks to everyone who voted for us.”

voted for us.”