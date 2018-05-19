Have your say on town recreation area

Horncastle Town Council is asking the public to decide whether it backs plans for a new recreation ground in the town.

The town council is seeking responses to a questionnaire regarding a possible recreation area - and you have until June 30 to submit your response.

A spokesman for Horncastle Town Council said: “We would like your views so we can understand whether such a facility is needed, and if so, what type of facility residents would like.

“This questionnaire will help us gather your views and understand what facilities residents feel the town needs, before we make any decisions or try to secure funding or a suitable site.”

Click here to submit your response online.

You can also pick up a paper copy of the questionnaire from Horncastle Library.

• If you would like to become involved in this project, email horncastletc@gmail.co.uk or call 01507 522957 for further information.