Have your say at the Healthy Conversation 2019 engagement events

Lincolnshire’s NHS is inviting everyone from across the county to take part in its Healthy Conversation 2019.

An NHS statement says: “This year, we want to hear from our patients, staff and public to help us continue to transform to improve quality, attract staff and be fit for the future. Your thoughts, views and feedback are vitally important to us.

“The listening exercise starts with a series of drop-in engagement events, all to be held from 2pm-7pm:

• Wednesday 13 March, Len Medlock Centre, St Georges Road, Boston, PE21 8YB.

• Thursday 14 March, Louth Library, Northgate, Louth, LN11 0LY.

• Tuesday 19 March, The Storehouse, North Parade, Skegness, PE25 1BY.

• Wednesday 20 March, Jubilee Centre, 5 London Rd, Grantham, NG31 6EY.

“Further events in Lincoln, Gainsborough, Spalding, Sleaford, and Stamford will be confirmed and promoted in the coming days and weeks.

“We want to know what is important to you and will be sharing information and updates with you at the events”.

The updates will include:

• Looking after ourselves and each other – getting this right is the best way to be healthy and reduce the strain on the NHS. You might hear this referred to as ‘prevention’ and ‘self-care’

• Joined up care close to home – services delivered in the community or your own home

• Mental health and learning disabilities – one quarter of us will develop a mental health illness at some point in our lifetime so getting these services right is paramount

• Hospital Services – this year we will be talking with you about these services and the emerging options for their future sustainability

• Enabling factors – this is how we refer to such things as travel and transport, IT and digital opportunities, recruitment and estates and buildings – not the services themselves, but big influencers on our ability to deliver them well

• The national NHS Long Term Plan – and how we can make this work best for Lincolnshire.

For further information please email lnht.hc2019@nhs.net, call 01522 307307 or visit www.lincolnshire.nhs.uk.