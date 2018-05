A Horncastle-based business has created a ‘royal’ wedding cake ahead of Prince William and Meghan Markle tieing the knot.

Sue Fox from Foxy Cakes and Bakes has baked a ‘royal’ wedding cake, complete with Union Jack decoration.

Sue Fox, at Horncastle-based Foxy Cakes and Bakes, has created this 'Royal' wedding cake ahead of Saturday's nuptials.

Staff at The Old Stables, in Horncastle, will be raffling off the edible creation - with proceeds going to Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Tickets for the raffle, priced at £1, are available from The Stables.