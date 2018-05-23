Have you seen missing singing parrot Charlie in Grainthorpe area?

An African Grey female Parrot who can sing ‘Always look on the bright side of life’, flew off from the Grainthorpe area last week - some 50-miles away from her home in Besthorpe near Newark.

Owner Alison Hall was dropping off her 15-year-old Parrot Charlie at her sisters in Grainthorpe last Thursday, (May 17), when Charlie slipped from her carrying case in the village and flew off in the direction of Fulstow.

Ms Hall and her husband Mark were about to head off on a break away, but cancelled the trip after Charlie flew off.

She said: “Finding a bird is so much more difficult than finding a dog. At least with dogs there can be tracks, whereas with a bird you are completely reliant on sightings from members of the public.”

But Charlie is a very special Parrot, as well as being able to sing, Ms Hall added that she can count to six and shout out orders to Alison’s dogs and her fellow parrot, Treacle.

African Greys also have stunning red tail feathers.

Someone believes they might have seen Charlie in the Greetwell area the night she disappeared, which means Charlie could be trying to find her way home.

Both Ms Hall and her husband have since been travelling back near to where Charlie went missing everyday in the hope of finding her.

If you see Charlie flying around an area near you, please call 07539 249818 or 07792 407047 or alternatively contact DogLost wherer Alison works on: 0844 800 3220.