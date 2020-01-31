Have you seen missing North Cotes man?

Lincolnshire Police are appeal for sightings of a missing from the North Cotes area.

John Carl Davis, 56, from the North Cotes area, was last seen on Wednesday (29 January).

A police spokesman said: “He may have his car with him, which is a red Nissan Micra, registration N570 LWT.

“The car was last seen in the Burgh Le Marsh area.

“Please call us on 101, quoting incident number 175 of 30/1/20 with any information.”

The spokesman apologised for the poor quality of the photograph, which is currently all they have.