Have you seen missing North Cotes man?

John Carl Davis, 56, has been missing since Wednesday (January 29).
John Carl Davis, 56, has been missing since Wednesday (January 29).

Lincolnshire Police are appeal for sightings of a missing from the North Cotes area.

John Carl Davis, 56, from the North Cotes area, was last seen on Wednesday (29 January).

A police spokesman said: “He may have his car with him, which is a red Nissan Micra, registration N570 LWT.

“The car was last seen in the Burgh Le Marsh area.

“Please call us on 101, quoting incident number 175 of 30/1/20 with any information.”

The spokesman apologised for the poor quality of the photograph, which is currently all they have.