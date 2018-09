The Harvest Festival Service at All Saints Church in West Ashby was followed by a well-attended Harvest Thanksgiving meal, held in the village hall.

The lunch was prepared and served by members of the congregation.

Harvest at West Ashby. Photo Bob Wayne. EMN-180924-085645001

The excellent repast was followed by an auction of produce conducted by John Elliott.

It has to be reported that there was lively bidding for the many lots, however the auctioneer’s wife Karen’s maiden bid left her carrying off the most enormous marrow.