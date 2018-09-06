Harriet’s head shave in memory of brother George

Ten-year-old Harriet Smith will undergo a very special head shave this Saturday (September 8) - in memory of her brother.

George Smith (11) died last year after battling severe asthma for most of his life.

Harriet’s shorn locks will be given to the Little Princess Trust and donations are going to Asthma UK.

The Trust provides wigs free to children - and young adults up to the age of 24 - who have lost their hair due to illness or cancer treatment.

Harriet’s parents, Rob and Mel, want to raise awareness of asthma to try to prevent it happening to another child.

The headshave will take place during the Friends of Hagworthingham’s Summer BBQ at the George and Dragon Field this Saturday (Sept 8), at 3pm.

The Friends pick a charity each year to raise money for and agreed on Asthma UK as the Smith family is ‘part of the village’.

The Friends will be making a presentation to Asthma UK from the proceeds of a raffle earlier this year which raised £618.

Harriet will accept donations on the day for her head shave which will take place around 4pm.