Happy Horsington couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

It was a snowy and cold day in 1959 when Joyce and Charles Hill said ‘I do’.

Fast forward 60 years and the couple have just celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Joyce and Charles, aged 82 and 84, were married on January 17, 1959 at St Peter’s Church, in Stixwould.

Their daughter Marion said: “The day they got married, it was so cold the best man Ken Hawkins suggested they both wore their pyjamas under their suits.

“Joyce was very surprised to see Charles was already for bed that night - they have laughed about it ever since!”

Joyce and Charles have lived in Horsington for all their married life.

Asked about how they the first met, Marion said: “They knew each other in childhood and started dating six years prior to marriage.

“They enjoyed going to dances at the Coronation Hall, in Woodhall Spa.”

Marion explained how her mother and father have always been active in their community.

She said: “They are a truly respected couple in the local area.

“They are a kind, respected and caring couple to everyone they know.

“Charles was chairman of Horsington Parish Council and a church warden at St John Baptist Church in Horsington.

“He was also an active snooker and pool player.

“He is well known throughout the whole county for his chainsaw and lawnmower business which has been established for more than 50 years.

“Joyce was treasurer to the parochial church council for many years.

“She is an excellent baker and is especially famous for her mince pies.

“She’s always baking for people who are ill or those who need help around the community.

“They both love model T Ford cars and have been on many trips with the Model T Club.”

Joyce and Charles have a daughter, son, two grandsons, three grandaughters and five great-grandchildren.

Marion arranged a small family gathering to celebrate the occasion.

Joyce and Charles also received a letter from The Queen to add to the memories of a special day.

On the secret to a happy marriage, Marion said: “Give and take, live life to the full and be happy.”