Hair today and gone tomorrow for Maisie

Her flowing locks were her pride and joy but when Maisie Hurst decided to do something to help children suffering from cancer, her hair had to go... or at least most of it!

Brave Maisie underwent the ‘big cut’ at the Hair and Beauty Studio by Kimberley in Coningsby last Saturday.

Maisie Hurst 7 of New Bollingbroke, having her hair cut off for Prince's Trust, at Hair and Beauty by Kimberley, Coningsby. Pictured after the cut. PICTURE: David Dawson. EMN-180502-162006001

She is donating her hair to the Prince’s Trust and hopes to raise £500 to fund a new wig for a cancer sufferer.

If you want to donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maisiehurst.

As for her new look, she is bob, bob, bobbin’ along!