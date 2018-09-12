Hair today and gone tomorrow for Harriet in memory of brother

A brave 10-year-old said goodbye to her locks when she had her head shaved for charity over the weekend.

Harriet Smith debuted her new look at the Friends of Hagworthingham Summer BBQ, held at The George & The Dragon.

The youngster will donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Money raised will go to Asthma UK in memory of her brother George, who died last year after battling severe asthma for most of his life.

The Friends of Hagworthingham pick a charity each year to raise money for and agreed on Asthma UK as they feel the Smith family are a ‘part of the village’.

The Friends will also be making a presentation to Asthma UK from the proceeds of a raffle earlier this year which raised £618.

A family spokesman said: “Well Harriet is a truly amazing young lady, who has great courage and stamina that shines in so many ways.

“Well Done Hazza/Hag - you totally rock.

“We are proud of you in every way.

“Thank you to each and every one of you for supporting Harriet.”

On going to press, the family were still counting the money which will go to Asthma UK in memory of George.