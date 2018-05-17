Hair today and gone tomorrow for Amber

A Tattershall teen has bid farewell to her curls in favour of a shorter style.

Amber Cox-Tomlinson, 16, had most of her hair cut off at The Cutting Cupboard, in Coningsby.

All smiles as Amber approves of her shorter hairstyle. EMN-181005-114506001

The QEGS pupil, who is a member of the Coningsby and Tattershall LEOS club, donated 25 inches of hair to The Little Princess Trust.

Amber has also raised more than £500 for the charity, with money still coming in.

Amber is no stranger to good deeds, as five years ago she decided to donate her hair and £1,000 she raised to the charity.

Speaking after her recent hair cut, Amber said: “I kind of forget what it feels like to have long hair. I’m pleasantly surprised with how it looks.”

Amber’s mum Amanda said: “I am so proud of her, she is amazing.”

Amanda also revealed that her younger daughter is soon to follow in Amber’s footsteps, as she too wants to donate her hair.

A spokesman from Coningsby and Tattershall LEOS club said: “Amber looks amazing and we are all so proud of her.”