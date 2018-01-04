Hagworthingham organisation presents cheque to firefighters

It has been a brilliant year for the Friends of Hagworthingham.

And members ended it in a ‘blaze’ of glory by presenting Horncastle Fire Station Watch Manger Alan Maskell with a cheque for £100.

The presentation is pictured above and the money will go towards The Firefighters’ Society.

The money was collected at a firework display held at the village pub, the George & Dragon.

The Friends have organised a whole series of events throughout the year including a Summer Spectacular, a carol service , and Christmas parties and quizzes.

Already, plans are underway to make 2018 even more successful.