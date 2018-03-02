Gritting update: Further snow flurries predicted later as Lincolnshire gritter teams gear up for another day’s battle to clear roads

It has been another busy night for Lincolnshire’s gritting team.

The gritters went out on their usual routes at midnight and at 3am, salting and ploughing over 1,800 miles of road each time.

They have also been dealing with any trouble spots that have arisen, with the support of local farmers and contractors.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager, said: “Drifting snow is still the biggest issue for us at the moment.

“We are clearing any build-ups as and when we become aware of them, and will continue to do so.

“However, with the high winds we’re experiencing, the snow can drift back quickly. That’s likely to continue for the next 24 hours or so.

“We’ve treated all our usual routes overnight, and we are now starting to get out to some of the county’s other roads.

“Looking ahead, there is the potential for further snow flurries today, particularly in the south of the county. However, the forecast is uncertain.

“We’ll continue to monitor the weather, and our gritters will be on-hand 24/7.

“There are still difficult driving conditions out there, so please check the latest updates before heading out, and make any necessary preparations.”

For more on the council’s gritting operations, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather.