Gritter blessing ceremonies set to take place across Lincolnshire

Gritter blessings are set to take place across Lincolnshire next month ahead of the winter months.

The gritter blessings were started by The Rev John Saxby, former Bishop of Lincoln, in 2003 and have taken place every year since.

They are an opportunity to encourage the wider community to focus on the huge effort of the network resilience management and depot staff in keeping roads safer in winter.

In a time of limited resources, keeping the network of major roads gritted and salted is a major undertaking and those who undertake this task deserve recognition.

At 3pm on Thursday, November 8, gritter blessing ceremonies will be held at depots at:

• Willinghall Hall - led by The Rev Steve Johnson and The Rev David Post

• Manby - led by The Rev Richard Jevons

• Boston - led by The Rev Neal Mugglestone

