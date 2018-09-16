Grilling time for Coningsby and Tattershall Lions

In spite of the inclement weather at the end of August, nothing could dampen the spirits of those attending the Black Horse Bank Holiday Music event in Tattershall.

During the afternoon, Coningsby & Tattershall Lions held a BBQ, raffle and 100 board raising funds for charity.

A big thank you goes to landlords Lynn and Ken, as well as to the Black Horse regulars from the Lions for their continued support.

A special thank you also goes to The Farmer’s Wife at Tattershall Farm Park for donating a Family Day ticket for the 100 board.