Green waste subscribers could win a prize

East Lindsey District Council is encouraging residents to sign up for green waste collection online now and be in with the chance of winning a year’s free subscription and a Lincolnshire hamper.

To enter, residents need to renew or sign-up to the service online by February 21 and they could be one of 12 households who receive a free subscription.

One lucky entrant will also win a Lincolnshire hamper with their free subscription.

For the annual fee of £40, the district council will provide 21 green waste collections: 18 from spring to autumn, and three collections throughout winter.

Anyone who currently subscribes to the green waste collection service will need to re-subscribe by February 21 to ensure a seamless transition to their new subscription.

Residents can still subscribe after this date; however, the start date may be later and 21 collections cannot be guaranteed but the cost will remain the same.

The subscription period for 2020/21 will begin in March/April depending on your collection day.

The last collection for 2019/20, for anyone who does not re-subscribe, will be during the two weeks prior to March 23.

Residents who subscribe by February 21 will receive a letter in March with full details including what time to present the bin, their collection day, and a sticker for the bin.

To subscribe or for more information on the collection service, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/greenwaste

Anyone who cannot subscribe online can do so by calling 0800 08 55 037 from January 8.