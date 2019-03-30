Green waste collections in East Lindsey

Residents in East Lindsey are reminded that green waste bin collections for 2019/2020 will start next week.

East Lindsey District Council offer a paid-for Green Waste Collection Service.

The service operates for a twelve month period between the months of April and March inclusive.

The service costs £40 per bin for 21 collections (provided you subscribe prior to the end of February).

For residents in Horncastle, the first collection will take place on Monday, April 1 - with collections also on the 15 and 29 of the month.