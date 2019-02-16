‘Green fingered’ helpers needed for Horncastle project

A Horncastle-based charity is on the hunt for ‘green fingered’ volunteers to help out with a weekly gardening project.

Home Start Lincolnshire needs volunteers for a Kids Patches scheme - a gardening project designed to show children and families where food comes from and how to use even the smallest patch of land to create wonderful tasty fruit and vegetables.

The Kids Patch in Horncastle meets every Thursday morning.

As a Kids Patch mentor, you will receive training and will be supported every week by Amy a Kids Patch co-ordinator.

If you think you could support the Kids Patch project, call 01507 308030 or email enquiries@homestartlincolnshire.co.uk

Alternatively you can also search for Home Start Lincolnshire on Facebook or www.homestartlincolnshire.co.uk for more details.