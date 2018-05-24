Grant funding on offer for children’s activities in Lincolnshire area

The Lincolnshire Community Foundation still has £30,000 to give away to projects in the Lincolnshire area that help young people become active in their communities from the #iwill campaign.

Grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 are available and the deadline for the next round of applications is Friday, June 1.

The LCF would like to support activities that encourage young people to get involved in social action, for example; sports coaching, litter picking, debating, organising fun days, financial inclusion and savings schemes.

Above all they should have fun, make friends, try new things and/or develop new skills that make them want to continue being involved.

Incentives can be offered to young people like reward trips, voucher schemes etc, to encourage them to get involved.

Sports clubs/groups, theatre/drama groups, resident led organisations, or arts projects can apply to deliver sessions in schools or the local community to engage with young people and can be for one-off events.

However, the fund will not cover general running costs for existing activity or large capital costs.

Groups that have previously received funding are now eligible to re-apply for further support.

The fund is open to registered charities, constituted community groups and other charitable organisations, but statutory organisations aren’t eligible to apply.

For further info or to obtain an application form, please contact Sue Fortune on: 01529 305825 or via email: sue.lincolnshire@btconnect.com.