Grant funding available for projects in the Lincolnshire Wolds

Groups, organisations, individuals and businesses in the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) can apply for extra funding.

Grants of more than £1,000 are awarded from the Sustainable Development Fund (SDF).

Smaller grants of up to £1,000 will be referred to the Small Grants Scheme (SGS).

Up to 75% of total project costs can be applied for.

Potential projects need to help conserve and enhance the AONB including landscape and conservation improvements, support sustainable economic and local business ventures, or enhance social wellbeing and community services relevant to the Wolds.

Projects must be within the AONB, or provide clear benefit to the protected landscape, its communities and businesses, and must be able to be completed by the end of February 2019.

• The Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service is hosted by Lincolnshire County Council, with additional funding from Defra, East Lindsey District Council, West Lindsey District Council and North East Lincolnshire Council.

For more information call the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service on 01522 555780 or email aonb@lincswolds.org.uk

To find out more about applying for funding, click here