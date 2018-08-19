Goulceby tea party was a great success

A Goulceby couple have said a big thank you after raising more than £1,000 for a cancer charity.

Maggie and Roger Lindley held a Marie Curie Blooming Great Tea Party at their home - ‘Which Way’.

They raised a grand total of £1,366.67.

The couple thanked businesses in Horncastle and Louth for donations - along with visitors who added to the total and enjoyed cakes and other refreshments.

Maggie added: “People were so generous. Shopkeepers in Louth and Horncastle helped and we had a lot of donations from villages in the area. Then, on the day, people were handing over more money. It was fantastic.”