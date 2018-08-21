Goulceby and Asterby Parish council seeking approval for WW1 plaque

Goulceby and Asterby Parish Council is hoping at its September meeting to take forward a project to erect a plaque to mark the Armistice Centenary and remember the young men with connections to the villages who died in WW1.

Councillors say they are aware there could still be relatives living in the area and are seeking their approval.

If anyone has connections to Pte. Moses Griffin, Pte. William Smith, LC. Percy Stubbs, Pte Bertram Blades, Engineer Albert Clayton or Pte. Albert Holl they are asked to contact parish councillor Jenny Oates on 01507 343440.