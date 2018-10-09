Golf Club is on course for a transformation

A new management team has launched a major on and offcourse renovation programme designed to bring the fortunes of Horncastle Golf Club up to par.

The team, headed by Lisa Clardige, has already made a series of changes.

Work will continue throughout autumn and winter ahead of what it is hoped will be a milestone year for the club in 2019.

On course projects include:

•Renovating and re-building all 18 greens;

•Installing a new irrigation system;

*A return to the original 18-hole par 69/70 lay-out;

•New on course signage;

•Affiliation to the the English and Lincolnshire Golf Unions.

Off course, the clubhouse has been transformed with improvements to the main bar, lounge and changing rooms.

The kitchen has been renovated, meaning meals will be available within the next couple of weeks.

There are also plans to open a function suite on the first floor.

Ms Claridge, who moved from a successful and marketing career in London, said: “I’ve been here ten weeks. When I arrived I had nails and was tottering around in four inch high heels.

“Now, I’ve no nails and I can’t remember the last time I wasn’t wearing a pair of muddy boots!”

While Ms Claridge’s focuses on off course projects, her son, Jordan Nastri, is working on the course.

Mick Clapham, from Play Space Management Ltd, is leading on-course projects and his return has already led to improvements, including the condition of the fairways.

He is working alongside Duncan Beal, from Ashby Grass Care, who is a consultant on the greens.

Temporary greens will be in play until next year but Ms Claridge believes any short-term issues will be off-set by long-term gains.

She said: “We’re not making any promises and it is very early days but we’ve already had some very favourable comments.

“We know the problems the club has had but all we are asking is don’t judge us now, come down, have a look and talk to us.”

Membership has already picked up and various packages will be introduced next April.

Highly rated junior Bobby Kingham, from Louth, is among the new members and Ms Claridge is keen to bolster all sections.

She added: “First and foremost, we are a golf club but we really want to be at the heart of the commnunity offering something for everyone - not just members.”

A series of social events are planned - a comedy night will be held on October 31 - while it is hoped to bring appoint a golf professional for coaching at all levels.