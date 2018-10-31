Going, going... gone - relief as Horncastle roadworks scheme comes to an end

Weeks of delays and diversions finally came to an end yesterday (Tuesday) when the major phases of Horncastle’s £7m road improvement programme were scheduled to be completed.

Anglian Water actually finished their £635,00 sewer and drainage upgrade on Langton Hill last Friday.

County Council contractors were due to complete work on the junction of Langton Hill, the A158 (Lincoln Road) and West Street yesterday.

That should have led to the re-opening of the key junction,..for the first time since the end of August.

However, while the paint on road markings was still drying, there is news of another probable major road scheme in Horncastle early next year.

Sections of Boston Road will be re-surfaced and it is understood that will involve diversions and night-time closures of major routes into the town.

Work on Boston Road - already at the centre of controversy over lengthy jams - is scheduled for February.

For the moment, though, businesses, residents and visitors will be happy to gain access to the A158 from Langton Hill and West Street.

The closure has sparked controversy about the impact on the town’s economy.

Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge said he hoped everyone would now recognise the town was officially open.

Coun Burbidge said: “There is no doubt these works had to be done but I think the overwhelming feeling is one of relief.

“I can understand why people have been feeling frustrated, especially the businesses that really have suffered.

“Let’s hope we can look forward and show the town is fully open for business.”

The final phase of the improvements saw the A158 closed at night to allow re-surfacing to take place.

That led to a 40 mile diversion - via Louth - and complaints from some residents about noise.

Meanwhile, details of the Boston Road scheme have still to be finalised.

Highways officials have been invited to next Tuesday’s town council meeting to outline their plans.

Coun Burbidge said that he hoped ‘lessons would be learned’ from the West Street/Langton Hill/A158 programme.

The town council has been among many critics, particularly with regard to accusations that misleading and ineffective signs suggested the town centre was closed.

It is a claim the County Council has denied - along with calls that it should pay compensation to the worst affected businesses.

•Work will start on a new access road into a housing development at the top of Langton Hill while Anglian Water is set to upgrade the sewers/drains in The Sidings.

The fact the Horncastle improvements have been carried out means work can start on the B1191 in Woodhall Spa. That will involve closures.

•Full details are available on the County Council website.