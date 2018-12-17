Giving: the true spirit of Christmas

President Wally Goldspink of Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club and President Walt Limb, the president of Woodhall Spa Rotary Club, celebrated the true meaning of Christmas when they made donations to 10 local organisations during the Tattershall Village Hall carol concert on Sunday.

The money was raised throughout the year by the two groups to help support good causes throughout the community.

The two presidents are pictured among the representatives from the beneficiaries, which were: Tattershall Holy Trinity School Fund; Tattershall Primary School; The Royal British Legion, Coningsby and Tattershall; Churches Together in Coningsby & Tattershall Youth Club; St Barnabas Hospic