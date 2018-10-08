Getting to the core of the action at Wragby

Another successful Apple Day was organised by the Lincolnshire Organic Gardener’s Organisation in Wragby Town Hall on Sunday.

The hall was full of stalls displaying various apples and displays of juices, with 150 varieties on display courtesy of the East of England Apples & Orchards Project.

Apple Day at Wragby'Photo by John Edwards EMN-180710-211445001

There was an opportunity for people to take along apples from their own gardens for identification by a team of experts.

A large number of visitors also took along their own apples to be crushed, pressed and turned into juice, while others went along to watch the process.

• Photos by John Edwards Photography.

Apple Day at Wragby'Photo by John Edwards EMN-180710-211458001