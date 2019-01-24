Get your body moving at charity event in Horncastle

An annual charity event is set to take place in Horncastle later this week - and you are all invited.

The Zumbathon and Clubberthon will be held at Stanhope Hall, in Boston Road, on Friday January 25, from 7pm to 9.30pm.

Instructors will be Andrew O’Loughlin, Maxine Sutton, Samantha Sorrel, Laura Sanders, Alison Acrill, Michelle Bellamy, Gaye K Williams and Sarah Marwood.

Tickets, priced at £8, are available on the door or at classes with Sarah Marwood.

More than 100 people took part in last year’s Zumbathon event.

The Zumbathon raised £1,605.47 for Breast Cancer Care.

At the time, organiser and Zumba instructor Sarah Marwood said: “A massive thank you to the town for their& support.”