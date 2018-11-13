Get set for New Year’s Eve extravaganza with band British Sea Power in Louth

Get ready to enjoy a New Year’s Eve extravaganza you won’t want to miss at Louth Town Hall where British Sea Power will be performing live.

Organisers are wanting to bring back the days where there’s a big event going on in the town for people to look forward to and bring in the new year with a bang.

It will be taking place on New Year’s Eve, (Monday, December 31) and doors open at 7pm.

As well as British Sea Power, there will also be performances from Retrograde and Haiku Salt. Tickets are out now and are already selling fast, so get yours now before it’s too late.

Fancy dress is encouraged, and there will also be fine food and craft ales, a raffle, disco and film projection.

Tickets are £26. To get hold of them, please visit: www.ticketlab.co.uk.

Or you can get them from Off The Beaten Tracks in Aswell Street.