Get on board community campervan in East Lindsey

A Horncastle-based charity has received funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to help tackle rural isolation.

Children’s Links plan to buy a camper van to travel into rural communities across East Lindsey to provide refreshments, activities and information for all ages.

This will be facilitated by a Friendship Officer with experience in engaging and empowering communities.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Having a mobile facility and funding to provide activities will give us the opportunity to engage with groups, no matter how small, in any location, and to encourage new groups and friendships to form.

“East Lindsey is larger than many counties, and 80 per cent of the population live in rural areas.

“A high proportion of the population is of retirement age, the public transport infrastructure is poor, and many villages do not have services.

“Many children in the county go to a school that is not in their immediate vicinity, which means that maintaining friendships out of school is now done increasingly through social media – a luxury which some county children do not have due to poor connectivity.

“The camper van will enable us to take the service out into the communities, and so to reach those living in rural isolation.”

The charity plans to refresh the idea that friendships can be made on the doorstep, and empower communities to develop their own links.

The spokesman added: “Delivering a regular session in a community over a longer period will enable us to build relationships and engage volunteers.

“We will use an inclusive approach to activities, such that they are all accessible by individuals at their own level.

For more information and updates on this project visit www.childrenslinks.org.uk or find them on Facebook.