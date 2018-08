Horncastle Air Cadets will be holding their final taster evening next Thursday, August 30, at their Coronation Walk headquarters, from 7pm to 9pm.

Cadets is open to those aged 12, and in year 8 at school, up to 16.

Go along learn a bit more about the squadron and the life enhancing activities they have to offer.

The main intake night is September 21 when new cadets can join.

Staff aged 20 and over are also needed.