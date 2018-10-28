Gerard retires after two decades’ service at Horncastle Choral Society

After almost 20 years’ loyal service as Chairman of Horncastle Choral Society, Gerard Berry announced his retirement from the post at the choir’s recent AGM.

He was presented with suitable ‘liquid refreshment’ by Committee member Sylvia Ravenhall in recognition of his time at the helm, her good wishes and sincere thanks for his excellent Chairmanship over the years being heartily reciprocated by members of the Committee and choir members.

Society President, Penny Holland said: “His chairmanship has been characterised by his efficiency, sense of humour and dry wit, and his determination to keep committee meetings moving along.

“He did many jobs for the society over and above the duties of Chairman.”