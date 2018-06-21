Geoff is grateful for support after theft

A Horncastle business owner has thanked the community for rallying behind him after a theft from J Kemp and Son, in North Street.

Since April 2017, there have been two robberies and a burglary at the hardware store owned by Geoff Boucher.

The latest incident took place last Thursday morning (June 14).

Lincolnshire Police say a man went into the shop and demanded money before running off in the direction of Bell’s Yard.

After news of the incident spread, the Horncastle community rallied behind Mr Boucher.

He said: “I want to say ‘thank you’ to everybody.

“I am very grateful.

“Everyone has been checking to see if I am ok.

“The people of Horncastle have been very supportive.”

Mr Boucher is now looking to install CCTV cameras.

On the Horncastle Community Page on Facebook, Clare Halligan-Hoad said: “It’s so unfair! They’re just a small family business giving a great service.”

Sue Wolter said: “Hope Geoff is ok! Fantastic shop, he must keep up the good work he does.”

Susan Bell said: “Hope you are okay Geoff, we are all behind you.”

In February, money was taken from the till at J Kemp & Son while the owner was distracted.

Following the theft, businesses, customers and the Horncastle community staged a donation appeal which saw £250 raised to replace cash which was taken.

•Police have issued an appeal for information after the latest incident and say they are looking for a rough-looking white male, around 6ft, wearing a blue hooded top.

No details have been released about the amount of money taken.